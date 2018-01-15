Title
African Immigrants and College Attainment
January 15, 2018
President Trump's comments last week about immigrants from African nations have led to discussion of immigrants from different parts of the world. The Pew Research Center has studied the topic, and it found that black immigrants from Africa, aged 25 or older, are more likely than the U.S. population as a whole, or the wider immigrant population, to have a bachelor's degree or advanced degree.
