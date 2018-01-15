Print This

African Immigrants and College Attainment

By

Scott Jaschik
January 15, 2018
President Trump's comments last week about immigrants from African nations have led to discussion of immigrants from different parts of the world. The Pew Research Center has studied the topic, and it found that black immigrants from Africa, aged 25 or older, are more likely than the U.S. population as a whole, or the wider immigrant population, to have a bachelor's degree or advanced degree.

Graphic: One-third of black immigrants from Africa have a college degree, a higher share than among the U.S. population. Bar chart shows 30 percent of U.S. adults age 25 and older hold a bachelor’s degree or advanced degree. 28 percent of immigrants to the U.S. hold degrees, 19 percent of U.S. born blacks do, and 26 percent of black immigrants do. Among black immigrants, 35 percent of those from Africa hold degrees, 20 percent of those from the Caribbean do, 17 percent of those from Central America do, and 25 percent of those from South America do. Note: U.S.-born and foreign-born blacks include single-race black and mixed-race blacks, regardless of Hispanic origin. Africa includes North African and sub-Saharan African countries as defined by IPUMS.

