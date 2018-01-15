Print This

College Board Responds to Trump Statement on Africa

Scott Jaschik
January 15, 2018
The College Board on Friday announced a response to President Trump's statements denigrating people from Africa, Haiti and elsewhere. David Coleman, president of the College Board, announced that the organization was donating $100,000 to the African Leadership Academy, which educates top students from throughout Africa to prepare them for the best colleges around the world. A statement from Coleman did not mention Trump but said, "the College Board's members include nearly every college in America and our members are united. America's colleges are hungry for the strength and talent of African, Haitian and Central American students -- we witness and admire the work they have done on campuses throughout this country." Coleman invited educators to back these sentiments by using the hashtag #weneedyourlight on social media.

