Confucius Institute Criticized at UMass Boston

Scott Jaschik
January 16, 2018
Students and faculty members at the University of Massachusetts at Boston are criticizing a Confucius Institute there, saying that its sponsorship by groups with Chinese government ties is a danger to academic freedom, The Boston Globe reported. A letter to university leaders said, "As a result of their presence on campus, whether through direct intervention, or pre-emptive self-censorship, important political and human rights issues are being silenced."

A spokesman for the university responded with a statement that said: "We think the institute has filled the role envisioned when it was established in 2006, with the goal of advancing 'the mutual understanding of language and culture.'"

