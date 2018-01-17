Title
Compilation on Making Tough Decisions
January 17, 2018
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Making the Tough Decisions: Critical Business and Enrollment Strategies.” You may download the free booklet here, and you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
