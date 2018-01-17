Racist Signs at University of South Carolina

Signs about "dumb black asses" and "stupid monkeys" were placed over a display case of the African-American studies program at the University of South Carolina, The Post and Courier reported. Photos of the signs spread on social media, and students expressed frustration. The newspaper reported that small print in the signs referred to President Trump's election, among other things. The university has condemned the signs and is investigating how they were put up.

These messages absolutely do not reflect what we believe as Carolinians. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have forwarded to university administrators for investigation. https://t.co/hOGGGCjnBo — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) January 16, 2018