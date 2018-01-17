Print This

Title

Racist Signs at University of South Carolina

By

Scott Jaschik
January 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

Signs about "dumb black asses" and "stupid monkeys" were placed over a display case of the African-American studies program at the University of South Carolina, The Post and Courier reported. Photos of the signs spread on social media, and students expressed frustration. The newspaper reported that small print in the signs referred to President Trump's election, among other things. The university has condemned the signs and is investigating how they were put up.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lazy Rivers and Learning
Endowment Taxes and the High Cost of College
Why the Endowment Tax Is Unconstitutional

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Redesigning for the Widening Web
The Other Piece of Academic Freedom
Being Fooled by the Gorilla Channel
Misadventures of an OG
Which Problem Are We Trying to Solve?
Death on a River

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top