Title
Racist Videos at University of Alabama
January 17, 2018
The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa is investigating racist videos posted by a sorority member from New Jersey on social medial, AL.com reported. One of the videos was posted on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The videos use slurs for black people and numerous expletives. The national sorority said that the student, as a result of the videos, is no longer a member of its Alabama chapter.
