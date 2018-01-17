Print This

Title

Racist Videos at University of Alabama

By

Scott Jaschik
January 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa is investigating racist videos posted by a sorority member from New Jersey on social medial, AL.com reported. One of the videos was posted on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The videos use slurs for black people and numerous expletives. The national sorority said that the student, as a result of the videos, is no longer a member of its Alabama chapter.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lazy Rivers and Learning
Endowment Taxes and the High Cost of College
Why the Endowment Tax Is Unconstitutional

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Redesigning for the Widening Web
The Other Piece of Academic Freedom
Being Fooled by the Gorilla Channel
Misadventures of an OG
Which Problem Are We Trying to Solve?
Death on a River

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top