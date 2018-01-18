Print This

$50 Million for Oregon State Veterinary College

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2018
Oregon State University on Wednesday announced a $50 million gift from an alumnus for the university's College of Veterinary Medicine. The gift, the largest ever to the veterinary college, will pay for a doubling in size of Oregon State's Small Animal Hospital and numerous other improvements in teaching and research programs.

