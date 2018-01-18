Print This

Academic Minute: New Way to Treat Lyme Disease

Doug Lederman
January 18, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Week on the program, Robert Linhardt, professor of biocatalysis and metabolic engineering at RPI, explores a new approach to treating Lyme disease. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

 

