Print This

Title

Catholic University Calls Off Gay Art Exhibit

By

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2018
Comments
 
 

Newman University has called off a scheduled art exhibit called “Rainbow in Reverse: Queer Kansas History,” The Wichita Eagle reported. Some Roman Catholic leaders criticized the university for agreeing to the exhibit. A statement from the university cited "community concerns" and said that officials were concerned about “some confusion regarding the purpose and content of this particular exhibit.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not Just a Case Study
Lazy Rivers and Learning
Endowment Taxes and the High Cost of College

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Eating the Young
Gorilla Theatre
Redesigning for the Widening Web
The Other Piece of Academic Freedom
Being Fooled by the Gorilla Channel
Misadventures of an OG

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top