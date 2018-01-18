Title
Catholic University Calls Off Gay Art Exhibit
January 18, 2018
Newman University has called off a scheduled art exhibit called “Rainbow in Reverse: Queer Kansas History,” The Wichita Eagle reported. Some Roman Catholic leaders criticized the university for agreeing to the exhibit. A statement from the university cited "community concerns" and said that officials were concerned about “some confusion regarding the purpose and content of this particular exhibit.”
