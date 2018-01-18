Print This

Title

New Effort to Reform College Admissions

By

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2018
Comments
 
 

A think tank and a legal organization, the Learning Policy Institute and EducationCounsel, are starting a new effort to promote the use of rigorous high school assessments in college admissions decisions. In a policy brief released today, the groups argue that significant progress has been made in creating measures of high school learning that could be used in college admissions. These measures include performance assessment tests, capstone projects and portfolios of learning. The two groups are creating a panel of experts to consider how these tools might be better used in admissions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not Just a Case Study
Lazy Rivers and Learning
Endowment Taxes and the High Cost of College

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Eating the Young
Gorilla Theatre
Redesigning for the Widening Web
The Other Piece of Academic Freedom
Being Fooled by the Gorilla Channel
Misadventures of an OG

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top