New Effort to Reform College Admissions

A think tank and a legal organization, the Learning Policy Institute and EducationCounsel, are starting a new effort to promote the use of rigorous high school assessments in college admissions decisions. In a policy brief released today, the groups argue that significant progress has been made in creating measures of high school learning that could be used in college admissions. These measures include performance assessment tests, capstone projects and portfolios of learning. The two groups are creating a panel of experts to consider how these tools might be better used in admissions.