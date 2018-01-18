Print This

Title

Study Questions Value of 'Stackable' Credentials

By

Paul Fain
January 18, 2018
Comments
 
 

A recently released paper found "only weakly positive and inconsistent gains" in the labor market for stackable credentials, which are defined as certificates and degrees that are awarded in a sequential order, as students progress in their careers.

The study by the Community College Research Center at Columbia University's Teachers College, which was released in November, includes several caveats, such as an acknowledgment that estimated earnings gains from stackable credentials may be imprecise. But, using federal data, the study found no clear labor-market benefits from any of the combination of stacked credentials.

"We conclude that the labor market evidence on stackable credentials is (at best) modestly positive: the earnings gains for degrees are robust and the gains for certificates, although not high, are generally positive," the paper said. "Yet, there is no clear evidence on the earnings gains explicitly from stacking these credentials. Moreover, we cannot identify which type of stack -- supplemental, progression or independent -- yields the highest earnings gains."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not Just a Case Study
Lazy Rivers and Learning
Endowment Taxes and the High Cost of College

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Eating the Young
Gorilla Theatre
Redesigning for the Widening Web
The Other Piece of Academic Freedom
Being Fooled by the Gorilla Channel
Misadventures of an OG

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top