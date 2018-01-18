Thai Historian Cleared of Charges

A Thai military court has dropped charges against an 84-year-old historian accused of insulting the monarchy, the Associated Press reported.

The charges against the historian, Sulak Sivaraksa, reportedly stemmed from a university lecture he gave in 2014 when he urged his audience to "not fall prey to propaganda" and questioned whether a Thai king, while riding an elephant, won a battle against a Burmese prince in 1593. Thailand commemorates the famous battle with a military parade each year on Jan. 18.

Violating Thailand's law against insulting the monarchy is punishable by three to 15 years in prison. The military government has faced criticism for using the law to silence dissenters.