Title
U.S. College President Named to Lead Rhodes Trust
January 18, 2018
Elizabeth Kiss, who is finishing up as president of Agnes Scott College, was named Wednesday as the next leader of the Rhodes Trust, which runs the Rhodes Scholarships. Kiss will be the first woman to serve as warden (as the position is called) of the Rhodes Trust. She was also the first woman from Davidson College, her undergraduate alma mater, to be a Rhodes Scholar.
