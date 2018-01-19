Title
Academic Minute: CFO Gender and Decision Making
January 19, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Week, Qiang Wu, associate professor of financial accounting and corporate finance at RPI, explores the differences between genders in financial reporting decisions by chief financial officers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!