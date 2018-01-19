NCAA Council Rejects Football Recruiting Cap

A National Collegiate Athletic Association panel has tabled a proposal that would have required some institutions to designate up to 30 staffers to be the only people who could participate in football recruitment activities.

The NCAA’s Division I Council rejected legislation that would have required universities in the Football Bowl Subdivision to pick up to 30 people for on-campus recruitment in football. Only those individuals could have recruitment conversations with prospective athletes -- written, electronic or face-to-face -- and participate in an institutional camp or clinic.

After football head coaches, athletics directors and other administrators gave feedback on the proposal, it was put aside, according to the NCAA.

“I went to the American Football Coaches Association meeting, and there were a lot of questions about how this was going to work,” Bob Bowlsby, chairman of the Division I Football Oversight Committee and commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, said in a statement. “The coaches wanted to know who was going to be included, how they would be certified and who was exempted.”

The 30 designated staffers would be required to pass an NCAA recruitment test every year, according to the proposal. The head football coach, all assistant coaches -- a maximum of 10 -- and all graduate assistant football coaches must among the chosen staff members.

For FBS institutions with the maximum number of football coaches on staff -- 15 -- at least 15 more people could be designated.