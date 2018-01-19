Spencer to Speak at Michigan State

Richard Spencer, the inflammatory white supremacist who has unsettled college campuses with his appearances, will speak at Michigan State University in March.

Spencer had initially been denied a venue at Michigan State, but his representatives sued the institution. The legal dispute ended with an agreement to let Spencer speak on March 5, the university’s first day of spring break, The Detroit Free Press reported.

Per the agreement, Spencer will speak for two hours in the late afternoon of March 5 in the auditorium in the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

He will pay $1,650 for the rental, but Michigan State will entirely fund security and police for the event. The university will control ticketing and entry, according to the Free Press.

Embattled Michigan State President Lou Anna K. Simon released a statement on Spencer’s appearance.

“Michigan State is wholly dedicated to freedom of speech, not just as a public institution, but as an institution of higher education. Here, ideas -- not people -- are meant to clash and be evaluated based on their merits. This agreement was based on the university’s requirement that the event occur on a date and at a venue that minimizes the risk of violence or disruption to campus. The security of our campus community remains our top priority and all appropriate security measures will be taken in connection with the event. Michigan State rejects this group’s divisive and racist messages and remains committed to maintain a diverse campus and supporting an inclusive, just and democratic society.”

Spencer has also requested to speak at the University of Michigan, which has said it will discuss with Spencer a way for him to come to campus.

Most recently, Spencer, who helped name the “alt-right” movement, a fringe group characterized by racist values, addressed the University of Florida in October. The university spent at least $600,000 on security for the event.