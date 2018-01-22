Professor Charged With Attempted Murder

A Harper College psychology professor is facing charges of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer after firing shots at a rest stop off Interstate 80 near Atalissa, Iowa, on Jan. 11, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune.

Charles Johnston is also accused of firing five more rounds at drivers at a Cedar County BP gas station after leaving the rest stop, driving west and taking another exit on I-80, the Tribune reported. Johnston then engaged in a shootout with police officers before being arrested.

No one was injured during the shootings.

Johnston, who has worked at Harper College since 1996, was recently absent from the college without securing an approved leave. Johnston has been barred from the university following his arrest. The college's website indicated that Johnston taught three courses at Harper during the fall 2017 semester, but he is not listed on the 2018 spring schedule, according to the Tribune.

Johnston was in the custody of the Cedar County Sheriff's department as of Friday's Tribune report, as his $1 million cash bond remained outstanding.