Restaurant Group, Pearson to Offer Free Education to Employees

The restaurant group that operates the Chili's and Maggiano's chains announced an arrangement Monday by which it will, through Pearson Education, offer employees cost-free educational programs from language skills through associate degrees.

Under the program, called Best You EDU, Brinker International will provide no-cost programs at three levels: "foundational" programs in skill development and bilingual coaching; GED programs; and an "online pathway to an associate degree in business or general studies through a regionally accredited college, including all courses, text and study materials, advising and coaching support."

Increasing numbers of corporations have struck arrangements in recent years to provide postsecondary learning opportunities to their employees, as incentives for recruiting and retaining workers.