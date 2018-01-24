Print This

Title

California Systems Unveil Joint Procurement

By

Rick Seltzer
January 24, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of California and California State University are sharing a new procurement system in what leaders are billing as the largest effort of its kind in higher education and an opportunity to significantly reduce costs.

The two public university systems with 33 combined campuses believe a new software platform called California Universities Sourcing, or CalUsource, will allow them to streamline procurement, cut costs, drum up more competitive bids and improve their contract management, according to a Tuesday news release. The two systems have about $10 billion in combined expenditures.

Leaders credit a common procurement technology system at UC with saving hundreds of millions of dollars over the last four years.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Collaborating to Find Solutions Out of Remediation
Rethinking Remediation
Safeguarding Academic Freedom
and a College Community

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Privilege of Being Adequate
Chairs and Charts
My Identity as Haitian-American Is an Asset, Not a Deficit
Confounding Traditional and Open Online Courses
Higher Education Management in Developing Economies: Mission (Almost) Impossible?
Being a Citizen and an Administrator

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top