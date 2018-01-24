California Systems Unveil Joint Procurement

The University of California and California State University are sharing a new procurement system in what leaders are billing as the largest effort of its kind in higher education and an opportunity to significantly reduce costs.

The two public university systems with 33 combined campuses believe a new software platform called California Universities Sourcing, or CalUsource, will allow them to streamline procurement, cut costs, drum up more competitive bids and improve their contract management, according to a Tuesday news release. The two systems have about $10 billion in combined expenditures.

Leaders credit a common procurement technology system at UC with saving hundreds of millions of dollars over the last four years.