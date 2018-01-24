Impact of Stigma on Students' Mental Health

Print This

Scott Jaschik
January 24, 2018
A new study published in the journal Social Science and Medicine finds wide variation in how much stigma students feel about mental health issues on campus. The study, by S. Michael Gaddis, a sociologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, finds significance in the varying levels of stigma. On campuses with higher levels of stigma, students who have suicidal thoughts are less likely to seek treatment.

