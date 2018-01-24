Student Pleads Guilty in Standardized-Test Fraud Case

A Chinese citizen accused of impersonating someone else to take the Graduate Record Exam has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to charges related to misusing a passport and visa fraud, Reuters reported. Xinyan Wang, who was a student at Lehigh Carbon Community College in Pennsylvania, was accused of using a fake Chinese passport and a visa in another person's name to sit for the GRE Oct. 20. Although the plea deal centered on that single test date, authorities alleged in court papers that Wang took the GRE or the Test of English as a Foreign Language under assumed names on five previous occasions.