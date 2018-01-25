Print This

Academic Minute: Manson and the American Dream

Doug Lederman
January 25, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, William McKeen, professor of journalism at Boston University, discusses the changing nature of the American dream through the years and how Charles Manson played a part in its evolution. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

