Title
Inside Digital Learning: Exploring California's Online Community College
January 25, 2018
In this week's edition of "Inside Digital Learning":
- A closer look at the Golden State's proposal to create a virtual community college -- pros and cons.
- Institutions in Georgia and Minnesota allow students to toggle back and forth between face-to-face and online versions of the same course -- which they call blendflex or hyflex.
- Recent decisions by the law school accreditor to approve and reject hybrid J.D. programs offer confounding evidence of the state of digital learning in legal education.
- Two professors describe an effort to teach global history to students in refugee camps and on campuses at the same time.
