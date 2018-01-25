Print This

Title

Temple Online M.B.A. Loses Its Ranking

By

Scott Jaschik
January 25, 2018
Comments
 
 

U.S. News & World Report announced Wednesday that its 2018 rankings of online M.B.A. programs included incorrect information from Temple University, and that the institution would be moved to an "unranked" category. Part of the formula used by U.S. News is based on standardized test scores and score averages count less when fewer than 75 percent of new students submit scores. In the case of Temple's online M.B.A. program, the business school originally reported that all of its students submitted test scores. In fact, only 20 percent had done so.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

10 Key Points About Active Learning
Collaborating to Find Solutions Out of Remediation
Rethinking Remediation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Religion, Politics and the University
Making the Most of Your Vendor Relationships
The New Google Play Audiobooks and the Academic Library
Supplementing Your Income as a Grad Student
The Privilege of Being Adequate
Chairs and Charts

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top