Temple Online M.B.A. Loses Its Ranking

U.S. News & World Report announced Wednesday that its 2018 rankings of online M.B.A. programs included incorrect information from Temple University, and that the institution would be moved to an "unranked" category. Part of the formula used by U.S. News is based on standardized test scores and score averages count less when fewer than 75 percent of new students submit scores. In the case of Temple's online M.B.A. program, the business school originally reported that all of its students submitted test scores. In fact, only 20 percent had done so.