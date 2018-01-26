Southern Cal Coach Fired for Alleged Ties to Scandal

The University of Southern California has fired associate head basketball coach Tony Bland for his connection to an alleged corruption scandal under investigation by federal officials.

Bland’s departure from Southern Cal was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. According to Bland’s attorney, the university fired him last week.

"We're disappointed, obviously, as Tony enjoys the presumption of innocence in court but not with his employer," Bland's attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told the Times. "However, USC certainly treated him better than the other universities treated their indicted coaches and, for that, Tony is extremely grateful. He appreciates his time at USC and sends his best wishes to everyone including the administration, coaching staff and the players."

Bland was one of four assistant or associate men’s basketball coaches arrested last year for allegedly trying to steer recruits to institutions sponsored by Adidas in exchange for cash. Some Adidas executives also face federal corruption and bribery charges in what some experts deemed one of the most monumental scandals in collegiate athletics.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Bland in September. The FBI is leading the investigation and has indicated the corruption is more widespread.

The other three coaches have also been fired.