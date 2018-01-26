University of South Florida Consolidation Gains Support

The Board of Governors overseeing Florida's 12 public universities voted on Thursday to support a plan to consolidate the three institutions in the University of South Florida System into one solely accredited institution.

The plan is part of a larger piece of higher education legislation. It is a hot-button issue because of long-running tensions regarding autonomy between USF Tampa and USF St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The plan is expected to put USF St. Petersburg and USF Sarasota-Manatee under Tampa control.