University of South Florida Consolidation Gains Support

Rick Seltzer
January 26, 2018
The Board of Governors overseeing Florida's 12 public universities voted on Thursday to support a plan to consolidate the three institutions in the University of South Florida System into one solely accredited institution.

The plan is part of a larger piece of higher education legislation. It is a hot-button issue because of long-running tensions regarding autonomy between USF Tampa and USF St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The plan is expected to put USF St. Petersburg and USF Sarasota-Manatee under Tampa control.

