U of Illinois System Office Is Shrinking

When its ongoing administrative realignment is complete, the University of Illinois System will have shifted 115 positions and $8.4 million in recurring funds from the central office to the system's three campuses, which are located in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield, the system said Friday.

“Our objective is an alignment of administrative functions so that we may collaboratively achieve the strategic goals of each university and the system as a whole,” Tim Killeen, the system's president since 2015, said in a written statement. “The result will be improved efficiency and effectiveness of these essential administrative services.”

Illinois is deep in the throes of a multiyear budget crisis that has hit its public colleges hard.

Killeen's realignment initiative, which began in 2016, is seeking to "eliminate duplication of work, improve service by moving it closer to the users on campuses, manage performance by linking it to users’ satisfaction and enhance collaboration and trust between university and system operations." For example, the system is moving all grant and contract functions to the universities, where those services will be closer to faculty members who receive grants.