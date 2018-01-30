Title
Tennis Player Suspended After Racial Remark
Appalachian State University has suspended a tennis player on its team after he was reported to have made a racial remark to a player for an opposing team, historically black North Carolina A&T University.
The incident became public when the North Carolina A&T player described what happened on Twitter.
Hey #NCAT this is Spencer brown, a tennis player at Appalachian state. During our match today, along with other racist comments, Spencer told me, “At least I know my dad.” Their coach responded by saying, “..we have a black guy on our team.”— John Wilson IV (@jpheze) January 29, 2018
Black twitter, do ya thing. pic.twitter.com/ZRN61zCU2n
A statement from Appalachian said, "After yesterday’s men’s tennis match, an Appalachian State student-athlete engaged in behavior that was derogatory and offensive. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the team, effective immediately, for violating the student-athlete discipline policy. We have reached out to NC A&T to convey our apologies on behalf of Appalachian athletics and the university for the conduct of this member of the team."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!