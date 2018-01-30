Print This

Tennis Player Suspended After Racial Remark

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2018
Appalachian State University has suspended a tennis player on its team after he was reported to have made a racial remark to a player for an opposing team, historically black North Carolina A&T University.

The incident became public when the North Carolina A&T player described what happened on Twitter.

A statement from Appalachian said, "After yesterday’s men’s tennis match, an Appalachian State student-athlete engaged in behavior that was derogatory and offensive. The student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the team, effective immediately, for violating the student-athlete discipline policy. We have reached out to NC A&T to convey our apologies on behalf of Appalachian athletics and the university for the conduct of this member of the team."

