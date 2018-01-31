Print This

Academic Minute: Cyberbiosecurity

By

Doug Lederman
January 31, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Jenna Gallegos, postdoctoral researcher in chemical and biological engineering at Colorado State University, discusses cyberbiosecurity and the future of the building blocks of our lives. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

