Title
Yodel-Ay-Hee-Hoo! New Degree in Switzerland
January 31, 2018
A Swiss university is starting degree programs in yodeling, the BBC reported.
The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts will begin a three-year bachelor's degree and a two-year master's degree program in yodeling in the 2018-19 academic year. It will be the first Swiss university to offer a degree in yodeling, a traditional Swiss art. Students will study vocal techniques, musical theory, history and business.
