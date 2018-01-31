Print This

Title

Yodel-Ay-Hee-Hoo! New Degree in Switzerland

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 31, 2018
Comments
 
 

A Swiss university is starting degree programs in yodeling, the BBC reported.

The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts will begin a three-year bachelor's degree and a two-year master's degree program in yodeling in the 2018-19 academic year. It will be the first Swiss university to offer a degree in yodeling, a traditional Swiss art. Students will study vocal techniques, musical theory, history and business.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Learning From Prison
3 Problematic Campus Cultures
The Digital Humanities as Public Humanities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Two-Body Problem Revisited
The Constant Failure of Departmental / Unit Website Redesign Projects
Cultivating Authority as a Female Grad Student
UK Enrolment Growth After the Cap
Dispatches from a Student Basic Needs Conference
Listen Carefully: Social Listening Reveals Deep Insights, Shapes Strategy

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top