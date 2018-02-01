Title
Academic Minute: Every Movement Counts
February 1, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Michael LaMonte, research associate professor in the department of epidemiology and environmental health at the University at Buffalo, discusses changing physical activity guidelines, especially for older adults. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
