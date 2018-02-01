Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Every Movement Counts

By

Doug Lederman
February 1, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Michael LaMonte, research associate professor in the department of epidemiology and environmental health at the University at Buffalo, discusses changing physical activity guidelines, especially for older adults. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Are You All So Young and Stupid?
Learning From Prison
3 Problematic Campus Cultures

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Late Registration: You Make the Call!
Listening to 'Hillbilly Elegy' on the Google iOS Play Books App
Why You Should Attend #Digifest18 and #CASESMC
Assessment, Accountability, Metrics: Trying to Figure Out What Counts
The Two-Body Problem Revisited
The Constant Failure of Departmental / Unit Website Redesign Projects

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top