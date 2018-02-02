Print This

Racist Social Media Images Roil 2 Universities

Scott Jaschik
February 2, 2018
Students and administrators are condemning racist social media images at two universities. At the University of St. Joseph, the concerns about a video of a student singing racially charged lyrics to a rap song. At George Washington University, the concerns are about a racist message on Snapchat.

 

