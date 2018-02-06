Print This

Book on Chinese Government Influence to Be Published

Elizabeth Redden
February 6, 2018
A book on Chinese Communist Party influence on Australian politics and academia has found a publisher after two major publishers declined to publish or delayed publishing the book due to concerns about potential legal action from the Chinese government or its proxies, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

An Australian parliamentary committee is considering publishing the manuscript by Clive Hamilton, a professor of public ethics at Charles Stuart University, despite concerns about possible diplomatic fallout. The commercial publisher Hardie Grant Books will be publishing Hamilton’s book, titled Silent Invasion: How China Is Turning Australia Into a Puppet State, in March.

