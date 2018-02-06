Title
Maricopa Colleges Will End Football
February 6, 2018
The Maricopa Community Colleges announced Monday that they will end the football programs that they operate at four of their colleges, AZCentral reported. Officials cited the high cost of the programs, which account for 20 percent of athletics budgets and 50 percent of insurance budgets.
