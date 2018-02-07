Dental Students Take Selfie With Severed Heads

Graduate dental school students took a selfie with two severed heads during class, the Associated Press reported.

The photo was taken at a training workshop at the Yale School of Medicine last year. The photograph showed several students and a professor looking at the camera, while several other students continued to work. The two heads were on tables, facing up.

Yale officials described the photograph as “disturbing” and “inexcusable,” noting that photography is strictly prohibited in the laboratory.

The professor, Flavio Uribe, an assistant professor and orthodontics program director at the University of Connecticut and a visiting associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, said that the photo had been taken very quickly. It is not clear whether he knew that the photo was being taken, or that the cadaver heads were visible.

Uribe was not disciplined for the incident, but both Yale and UConn Health said that they had taken steps to ensure this does not happen again.