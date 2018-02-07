Print This

Title

Dental Students Take Selfie With Severed Heads

By

Lindsay McKenzie
February 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

Graduate dental school students took a selfie with two severed heads during class, the Associated Press reported.

The photo was taken at a training workshop at the Yale School of Medicine last year. The photograph showed several students and a professor looking at the camera, while several other students continued to work. The two heads were on tables, facing up.

Yale officials described the photograph as “disturbing” and “inexcusable,” noting that photography is strictly prohibited in the laboratory.

The professor, Flavio Uribe, an assistant professor and orthodontics program director at the University of Connecticut and a visiting associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, said that the photo had been taken very quickly. It is not clear whether he knew that the photo was being taken, or that the cadaver heads were visible.

Uribe was not disciplined for the incident, but both Yale and UConn Health said that they had taken steps to ensure this does not happen again.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The False Choice Between Education
and Employment Readiness
National Sinking Day
STEM Educators Can No Longer Be Apolitical

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Why Do I Have to Take This Class?'
Another Terrible Idea from Turnitin
Collaboration on the Academic Job Market
Should We Really Follow Daniel Pink's Career Advice in 'When'?
The Many Faces of Transfer
Balancing Act

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top