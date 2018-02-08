Print This

PLOS Pushes Publication Before Peer Review

Lindsay McKenzie
February 8, 2018
Research papers submitted to Public Library of Science (PLOS) journals will now be automatically uploaded to the preprint server bioRxiv.

By publishing papers on bioRxiv prior to peer review, scientists will be able to share their research faster, PLOS said. Authors will, however, be able to opt out.

PLOS will screen incoming manuscripts to ensure they meet bioRxiv standards before posting them to the bioRxiv server. Comments on papers on bioRxiv will be evaluated as part of PLOS’s peer-review process.

The agreement between PLOS and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, which manages bioRxiv, was announced Tuesday.

