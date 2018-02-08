Professor Criticized for Comment on Trump

Northeastern University has criticized a comment by one of its professors and removed a video showing the comment, The Boston Globe reported. Video of the comment, in a January lecture, was posted online Monday, leading to the discussion of it. Barry Bluestone, a professor of political economy, said, "Sometimes I want to just see him impeached other times, quite honestly — I hope there are no FBI agents here — I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead."

Northeastern sent a statement to the Globe that said: “The university and its leaders steadfastly oppose violence in all its forms.... While faculty members are free to express controversial opinions, the university cannot provide a public platform for comments that could be construed to condone violence. As a result, we have decided to take down the video of this event.”

In an interview with the newspaper Wednesday night, Bluestone said that he does not condone violence and does not want anyone to assassinate the president. He said his remark was "offhand" and didn't reflect his intent. “What I should have said is, ‘I would love to see him disappear, I’d like him out of the White House,’” Bluestone said.