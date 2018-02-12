Title
Instructor Out After Denying Australia Is Country
February 12, 2018
Southern New Hampshire University announced on Twitter that an online sociology instructor who denied that Australia is a country has been replaced. The university is also reimbursing the student who had her work rejected for insisting that Australia is, in fact, a country.
We deeply regret the interaction between our professor & our student. We have apologized to Ashley, replaced the instructor, & are reimbursing her tuition for the course. To our friends in Australia, we know that you are a country & a continent, best of luck in the Olympic games!— SNHU (@SNHU) February 9, 2018
