Instructor Out After Denying Australia Is Country

By

Scott Jaschik
February 12, 2018
Southern New Hampshire University announced on Twitter that an online sociology instructor who denied that Australia is a country has been replaced. The university is also reimbursing the student who had her work rejected for insisting that Australia is, in fact, a country.

