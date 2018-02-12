Michigan State Moves to Fire Nassar’s Boss

Michigan State University interim president John Engler is taking steps to fire Larry Nassar’s boss, William Strampel, because he failed to monitor the former doctor as he underwent an investigation for sexual assault in 2014, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Strampel, who served as the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002 until December, created but failed to enforce several guidelines for the physician to follow after an investigation into sexual harassment claims began, according to a memo released by the university Feb. 9. The guidelines required Nassar to have another person in the room when performing procedures in intimate areas, to wear gloves during these treatments and to secure consent before seeing patients.

Strampel even offered Nassar some support while the former physician was under investigation for sexual harassment in 2014. Strampel told Nassar that he could return to work before the investigation wrapped up, the Lansing State Journal reported after reading emails obtained in a public records request.

​Strampel, who resigned from his position at the department’s helm late last year for medical reasons, is still a faculty member at the university, although he is currently on medical leave. He has tenure at the university, so a faculty hearing committee must find cause in order to remove him.

Strampel declined to comment on the matter, his attorney Maria Dwyer told the Lansing State Journal.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said in a statement provided to the Lansing State Journal. “Further, allegations have arisen that question whether his personal conduct over a long period of time met MSU’s standards. We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff, or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner.”