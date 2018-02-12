Print This

Minnesota Delays Vote on Collective Punishment Rule

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
February 12, 2018
The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents has postponed a vote on a controversial change to the conduct code that would have allowed the institution to punish student groups for the actions of individual members.

Critics of the new rule -- students and professors alike -- had characterized it as collective punishment and urged the board to halt their vote on it. Protesters gathered on the steps of the student union Thursday and urged the regents to reconsider.

Spokeswoman Emmalynn Bauer provided a statement.

“The university community has provided many comments regarding the proposed amendment to student group responsibility language in the student conduct code. To provide more time to consider these comments and to consult faculty governance and student leadership, the university has requested that its Board of Regents postpone its vote on the proposed amendment. The board is granting this request. Details as to when this matter will be returned to the board for review and action are to be determined.”

