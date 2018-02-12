Portland State Will Offer Free Tuition to Transfers

Portland State University announced a plan to offer free tuition to prospective transfer students from low-income backgrounds starting this fall.

The university’s “transfers finish free” program is available to all residents of Oregon eligible for a federal Pell Grant. Program applicants must intend to enroll full-time, have completed at least 30 credits (and earned 20 credits after high school graduation), and have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

Portland State plans to use federal and state grants before the university pays the difference. The program is available to transfer students for up to four years if they continue to meet the requirements for eligibility.

The university is not placing a cap on the number of transfer students eligible for acceptance to the program.

John Fraire, the university’s vice president for enrollment management and student services, said the program is the “answer to helping low-income community college students attend” the college, in a press release.