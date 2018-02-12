Print This

Updates on White Nationalists on Campus

Scott Jaschik
February 12, 2018
  • Many students at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln are upset that the university has said it will not kick out a white nationalist student, The Lincoln Journal Star reported. Officials have said, consistent with the decisions at other public institutions, that the student has a First Amendment right to his opinions, however offensive they may be.
  • The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has announced that a white supremacist group planning a lecture on campus this week is not welcome to do so. Beverly J. Davenport, chancellor of the university, said in a message to campus that the "safety and well-being of everyone on this campus is my primary concern," and appealed to the campus to focus on activities other than those planned by white supremacists. The reservation of the lecture space was originally from someone claiming to represent a church, which denied involvement. Only later did someone call and "transfer" the reservation to a group planning a lecture on "National Socialism or Death." The original topic was "Problems in Appalachia, From Opioid Addiction to Poverty," university officials said.
  • Kent State University has affirmed its announcement that it will not permit the white nationalist Richard Spencer to appear on campus on the date he wants in May, at a time when the campus is busy with end-of-semester activities. Spencer's lawyer is threatening to sue the university.

