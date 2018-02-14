Print This

Title

2 Admissions Statistics: Which Will Get Attention?

By

Scott Jaschik
February 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

Two statistics related to college admissions and enrollment came out Tuesday:

  • Harvard University announced that 42,742 students applied for admission to its Class of 2022, an increase of 8.2 percent from the previous year. Of course it was a long shot last year, and the year before. It's just a bit more of a long shot now.
  • California announced that applications for its state aid program for undocumented students are down, apparently because many of these students are afraid of identifying themselves, given the uncertainties over U.S. policy about them. As of Monday, 19,141 had applied, about half the total of a year ago. "We're 20,000 students behind," Lupita Cortez Alcalá, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission, told the Los Angeles Times.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Do Provosts and Deans Actually Do?
The Stakes Are Too High to Lower Support
Paying College Athletes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

“But Mom Said…”
Disabled in Grad School: Mentoring
Answering Rogoff's Question of "When Will Technology Disrupt Higher Education?"
In Academia, You're Always Doing It Wrong
Australia and Appeals
Campus Identity Politics: Useful Critique or Repressive Regime?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top