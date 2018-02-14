2 Admissions Statistics: Which Will Get Attention?

Two statistics related to college admissions and enrollment came out Tuesday:

Harvard University announced that 42,742 students applied for admission to its Class of 2022, an increase of 8.2 percent from the previous year. Of course it was a long shot last year, and the year before. It's just a bit more of a long shot now.

California announced that applications for its state aid program for undocumented students are down, apparently because many of these students are afraid of identifying themselves, given the uncertainties over U.S. policy about them. As of Monday, 19,141 had applied, about half the total of a year ago. "We're 20,000 students behind," Lupita Cortez Alcalá, executive director of the California Student Aid Commission, told the Los Angeles Times.