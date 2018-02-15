Title
Academic Minute: Astronomy and Urban Decay
February 15, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Tamas Budavari, assistant professor in the department of applied mathematics and statistics at Johns Hopkins University, describes how a tool to map the stars could help fight urban blight. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!