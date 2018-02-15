Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Astronomy and Urban Decay

By

Doug Lederman
February 15, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Tamas Budavari, assistant professor in the department of applied mathematics and statistics at Johns Hopkins University, describes how a tool to map the stars could help fight urban blight. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Only in America
What Do Provosts and Deans Actually Do?
The Stakes Are Too High to Lower Support

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The High Cost of Failed Innovation
Porn, Religion and 'The New York Times'
EdTech and "The Innovation Illusion"
Facing Up to Facebook's Consequences
“But Mom Said…”
Disabled in Grad School: Mentoring

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top