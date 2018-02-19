Title
Protests as White Supremacist Speaks at Tennessee
February 19, 2018
About 250 people held a protest at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville Saturday as a white supremacist spoke on campus, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. No arrests were made. Leaders of the Traditionalist Worker Party, in their talks, promoted the idea of a whites-only society where women's purpose is to "raise children" and gay sex is punishable with the death penalty.
