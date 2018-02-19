Print This

Protests as White Supremacist Speaks at Tennessee

Scott Jaschik
February 19, 2018
Photo of orange banner saying "No Nazis at Knox," next to a rainbow flag.About 250 people held a protest at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville Saturday as a white supremacist spoke on campus, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. No arrests were made. Leaders of the Traditionalist Worker Party, in their talks, promoted the idea of a whites-only society where women's purpose is to "raise children" and gay sex is punishable with the death penalty.

