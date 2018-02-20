Independent Students as the New Majority

Many studies have shown that traditional-age, residential college students are no longer the norm in higher education. A study being released today builds on that by arguing that independent students (those without parental support) are the new majority. (Traditionally discussion of independent status has focused on those of traditional college age.) The report, by the Institute for Women's Policy Research, says that the independent framework needs more analysis. Such students are more likely to be women than men, the report says. Further, it notes that such students are, on average, 12 years older than traditional-age students. Most minority students are independent, the study says. Further, independent students tend to have more unmet financial need than do traditional-age students.