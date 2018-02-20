Print This

Title

Rhodes Scholarships Now a Global Program

By

Scott Jaschik
February 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

Rhodes Scholarships, arguably the most prestigious scholarship program in the world for graduate study, have been awarded to students from an ever growing number of countries for study at the University of Oxford. But on Monday the Rhodes Trust announced that a new scholarship would be open to students from anywhere in the world. And this includes a country that has previously been excluded, Britain.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Identity Now
Stand Up to the Campus Bullies
Dead Fingers Talk

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Teaching Experiment: Eliminate the Word Count
If You Are Mad At Western Civ, Should You Be Mad at Pop Music?
Services Go Up, Stuff Goes Down (Except Textbooks)
Looking at the Future of Online Education Through a Strategic Institutional Lens
Life in Academe, Part I: The Pipeline
Accountability for What?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top