Title
Rhodes Scholarships Now a Global Program
February 20, 2018
Rhodes Scholarships, arguably the most prestigious scholarship program in the world for graduate study, have been awarded to students from an ever growing number of countries for study at the University of Oxford. But on Monday the Rhodes Trust announced that a new scholarship would be open to students from anywhere in the world. And this includes a country that has previously been excluded, Britain.
