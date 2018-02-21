Title
Academic Minute: Hypertension Drugs and Skin Cancer
February 21, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Sidsel Arnspang Pedersen, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Southern Denmark, explores whether you should ask your doctor about high blood pressure medication possibly being a risk factor for cancer. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
