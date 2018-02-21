Print This

Compilation on Higher Ed Efficiency and Effectiveness

Scott Jaschik
February 21, 2018
Inside Higher Ed is pleased today to publish our latest print-on-demand booklet, "Making Higher Education More Efficient and Effective." You may download the booklet, free, here. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the booklet topic, on Thursday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

