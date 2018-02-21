Title
Jefferson Education Accelerator Changes Course
February 21, 2018
The Jefferson Education Accelerator is to rebrand as the Jefferson Education Exchange, EdSurge reports.
The Jefferson Education Accelerator invested in and researched ed-tech tools but will now shift from working with companies to working directly with K-12 educators to help them implement new technologies.
Bart Epstein will remain president of the new organization.
